› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs downed twice by Charlotte
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/15/2018 - 2:12am
in
Leader Sports Service
The No. 25 Louisiana Tech baseball team fell 9-1 and 6-4 in a Saturday doubleheader against the visiting Charlotte 49ers on Saturday at J.C. Love Field.
Tech (24-13, 9-5 Conference USA) dropped its first weekend series of the season, while Charlotte (18-16, 7-7 C-USA) claimed its first Conference-USA series triumph since March 23-25 at Middle Tennessee.
The 49ers outhit Tech 24-14 in the two-game set, and sent Tech to its first three-game losing streak of 2018.
Game 1 Recap
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos