› Home ›
Sparta: Talking is good beginning
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/15/2018 - 1:58am
in
It came as no surprise last week when members of the Sparta Groundwater Commission agreed they would be well served by finding out what the entities that nominate them want the panel to do.
After all, when the commission was conceived almost 20 years ago, part of the idea was that commissioners would keep the municipalities, police juries and business sectors they represent informed about the aquifer education, conservation and advocacy efforts they undertook.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos