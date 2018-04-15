› Home ›
Importance of storm sirens shown this weekend
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/15/2018 - 1:56am
T. Scott Boatright
Mother Nature wreaked much havoc late Friday night into Saturday morning, not only here in Lincoln Parish but across the state and much of the country.
Yes, we had a tornado strike the southern part of Ruston, but as bad as it was, it could have been worse. No one was injured during the storms that hit Lincoln Parish — that wasn’t the case for all of north Louisiana.
In Haughton, a 2-year-old died around 12:30 Saturday morning when a tree fell on and through the mobile home she was sleeping in along with four adults and a 15-month old who all were unharmed physically.
