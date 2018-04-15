› Home ›
'Tax Day' filled with historical happenings
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/15/2018 - 1:55am
in
Joe Bleich
Don’t be too depressed today —April 15. You get it, “tax day.”
There were some positive things that occurred on this date in history, but one must search. Here are a couple of examples.
On this date one of the greatest athletes in the history of major league baseball entered the game in 1947, Jackie Robinson. In retrospect, many find it hard to believe that, singularly because of a person’s skin color, he was banned from professional sports. Yet if one examines the history of our nation that sad phenomenon was not unexpected.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos