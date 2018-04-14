› Home ›
CEDAR CREEK SCHOOL
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/14/2018 - 11:39pm
School releases honor roll list
All A’s
Fourth grade: Avery Bourn, Selah Bryan, Macklin Conroy, Kate Harris, Caroline James, Alyssa Langiulli, Emma Phillips, Owen Sun, Rubye and Ann Walsworth.
Fifth grade: Taylor Basham, Jack Bell, Evan Carroll, Julianne Ensminger, Magnus Erikson, Emily Fletcher, Anna Grace Johnson, Gracie Jones, McKenzie Jones, Savannah Kilbride, Nolan Martin, James Myers, Sydney Owens, Annalise Paul, Beau Phillips, Amelia Prabhu, Amelia Reynolds, Rosemary Sewell, Evie Stake, Zoey Venters, Anhaar Wasi, Reagan Williams and Aidan Woods.
