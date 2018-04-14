  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech track and field soars at Warhawk Classic

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/14/2018 - 11:36pm
in
Leader Sports Service
sports 10A.jpg
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech’s Kacie Kaufman (122) set a school record Saturday with a time of 10:34.70 to win the women’s 3,000m run at the ULM Warhawk Classic.

MONROE — Louisiana Tech’s track and field squads combined for 11 first-place finishes and set three school records on Saturday when the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters made the short trip to Monroe to compete in the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawk Classic at Groseclose Track.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share