Tech track and field soars at Warhawk Classic
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/14/2018 - 11:36pm
Leader Sports Service
MONROE — Louisiana Tech’s track and field squads combined for 11 first-place finishes and set three school records on Saturday when the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters made the short trip to Monroe to compete in the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawk Classic at Groseclose Track.
