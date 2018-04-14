› Home ›
Tennis Tigers’ season comes to an end
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/14/2018 - 11:31pm
NEW ORLEANS — The Grambling State University women’s tennis team, the No. 6 seed, saw its season come to an end on Friday with a 4-0 loss to Jackson State in the opening round of the 2018 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tennis Championships at the City Park Tennis Center in New Orleans.
Jackson State (9-13), the No. 4 seed, picked up the doubles point by winning at No. 1 and No. 2, and carried that momentum into singles play by claiming the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 matches to earn the win.
