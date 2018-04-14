› Home ›
Prairie View sweeps softball DH over GSU
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/14/2018 - 11:30pm
in
Leader Sports Service
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — The Grambling State University softball team was swept by Prairie-View A&M in a Southwestern Athletic Conference doubleheader on Saturday at the PVAMU Softball Field.
Grambling State (10-24) fell 3-0 in the opener, and dropped the second game, 9-1, in five innings.
The Lady Tigers will wrap up the three-game SWAC series beginning at noon today at the PVAMU Softball Field.
Game 1
PV 3, GSU 0
Prairie View A&M picked up one run in the second, one in the third and one in the fourth to blank the Lady Tigers.
Game 2
PV 2, GSU 1
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos