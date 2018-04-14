  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Panthers’ twins to play for Lane College

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/14/2018 - 11:09pm
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Lincoln Prepatory School twin basketball players Jade (center) and Jesse (second from right) signed scholarships Friday to play for Lane College. They joined in the picture by great-grandmother Nellie Anderson (far left), mother Jamie Drake (second from left) and father John Drake (far right). Not pictured but in attendance for the signing event were the twins grandmother, Lille Lougin, sisther Jasmine Anderson and borther JaQuan Anderson.

GRAMBLING —Lincoln Preparatory School’s senior starting guard tandem of twins Jade and Jesse Anderson are sticking together on the collegiate level as the duo signed scholarships Friday afternoon to continue living their hoops dreams playing for Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee.

The twins said they would never have considered attending different colleges.

“(Lane) made us both offers and it’s a good school, so it seemed like the right place to go,” Jesse Anderson said. “This way we’ll be able to show our talents in a bigger and better place.”

