Lady Panthers’ twins to play for Lane College
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/14/2018 - 11:09pm
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING —Lincoln Preparatory School’s senior starting guard tandem of twins Jade and Jesse Anderson are sticking together on the collegiate level as the duo signed scholarships Friday afternoon to continue living their hoops dreams playing for Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee.
The twins said they would never have considered attending different colleges.
“(Lane) made us both offers and it’s a good school, so it seemed like the right place to go,” Jesse Anderson said. “This way we’ll be able to show our talents in a bigger and better place.”
