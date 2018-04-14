› Home ›
GSU soccer team inks duo
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/14/2018 - 11:05pm
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University head women’s soccer coach Justin Wagar announced Friday that he has added two more players to this year’s incoming class as he welcomed the additions of Lindsay Jaiyesimi and Jordyn King.
“Both of these players have the capacity to be impact players for our program and fit into our plans for continuing our ascension to the top of the SWAC,” Wagar said.
