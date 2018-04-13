  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Ruston Farmers Market readies for 2018 season

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:36pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
041318 FarmersMarket.jpg
Submitted photo - The Farmers Market will open at 8 a.m. Saturday to begin its 11th season in Ruston.

The Ruston Farmers Market will open for the its 11th season from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 220 East Mississippi, in downtown Ruston.

“Over 25 vendors from north Louisiana will feature their spring offerings. Agricultural products include lettuce, kale, chard, strawberries, vegetable starts, fresh-cut flowers, herbs, beef, pork, lamb and chicken,” Dasia Canales, market manager, said. “There will also be prepared foods such as bagels, pies, casseroles, and gluten-free desserts, jams, jellies, salsas, honey, and wood crafts, baby clothing and skin-care products.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share