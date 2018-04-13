› Home ›
Ruston Farmers Market readies for 2018 season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:36pm
Heather Small Hawley
The Ruston Farmers Market will open for the its 11th season from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 220 East Mississippi, in downtown Ruston.
“Over 25 vendors from north Louisiana will feature their spring offerings. Agricultural products include lettuce, kale, chard, strawberries, vegetable starts, fresh-cut flowers, herbs, beef, pork, lamb and chicken,” Dasia Canales, market manager, said. “There will also be prepared foods such as bagels, pies, casseroles, and gluten-free desserts, jams, jellies, salsas, honey, and wood crafts, baby clothing and skin-care products.”
