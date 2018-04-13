  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Severe weather targets area

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:33pm
in
Wind, rain, hail to usher in another cold front
Nancy Bergeron
041318 Weather Warning.jpg
Submitted photo - Weather forecast calls for severe weather.

Here we go again. Only this time it could be worse.

That’s the word from the National Weather Service and the local office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness about the severe weather barreling towards Lincoln Parish.

Wind, rain up to 4 inches, hail, tornadoes and the possibility of flash floods are all in the forecast for this afternoon through early Saturday.

“They say it’s a significant, significant weather threat for us,” Kip Franklin, Lincoln Parish director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share