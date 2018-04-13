› Home ›
Severe weather targets area
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:33pm
in
Wind, rain, hail to usher in another cold front
Nancy Bergeron
Here we go again. Only this time it could be worse.
That’s the word from the National Weather Service and the local office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness about the severe weather barreling towards Lincoln Parish.
Wind, rain up to 4 inches, hail, tornadoes and the possibility of flash floods are all in the forecast for this afternoon through early Saturday.
“They say it’s a significant, significant weather threat for us,” Kip Franklin, Lincoln Parish director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos