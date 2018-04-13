› Home ›
Tech theatre to present ‘King Lear’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:23pm
Justin James
The Arthur W. Stone Theatre stage soon will become a shattered and broken Washington, D.C., in the Louisiana Tech University Department of Theatre’s modern take on William Shakespeare’s tragedy “King Lear,” directed by Paul B. Crook. This modern retelling of “King Lear” will include King Lear being played by second-year graduate student Lyndsay Manson, an ethnically diverse cast, and interactive, live audience participation. “King Lear” runs in Arthur W. Stone Theatre, located in Louisiana Tech University’s Howard Center for the Performing Arts, at 7:30 p.m.
