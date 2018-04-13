› Home ›
Bulldogs, G-Men set for spring football games
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/13/2018 - 11:42am
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech and Grambling State will hold their spring football games on Saturday.
Tech fans, students and alumni are encouraged to wear blue and enjoy free admission to the spring game for a preview of the 2018 football team. The 2018 LA Tech Football Spring Game presented by Dairy Queen is set to begin at noon at Joe Aillet Stadium with gates to the stadium scheduled to open at 11 a.m. Seating will be available on the West side only.
GSU fans, students and alumni are encouraged to wear black and gold to Grambling’s spring game, set to start at 1 p.m. at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.
