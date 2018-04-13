  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bulldogs, G-Men set for spring football games

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/13/2018 - 11:42am
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photos - Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs (above left) and Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz (above right) will watch their teams play their annual spring football games on Saturday. Tech’s Red-Blue Spring Game starts at noon Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium while GSU’s Black-Gold Spring Game will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Louisiana Tech and Grambling State will hold their spring football games on Saturday.

Tech fans, students and alumni are encouraged to wear blue and enjoy free admission to the spring game for a preview of the 2018 football team. The 2018 LA Tech Football Spring Game presented by Dairy Queen is set to begin at noon at Joe Aillet Stadium with gates to the stadium scheduled to open at 11 a.m. Seating will be available on the West side only.

GSU fans, students and alumni are encouraged to wear black and gold to Grambling’s spring game, set to start at 1 p.m. at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.

