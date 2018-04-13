  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Terry Bradshaw: role model for resiliency

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/13/2018 - 11:39am
Quarterbacking great hosting namesake golf tourney with Kix Brooks today
O. K. Davis
Leader file photo - The annual Terry Bradshaw/Kix Brooks fundraising golf tournament is being held today at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant.

Former Louisiana Tech/Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw is in Lincoln Parish today to host the Bradshaw-Brooks Golf Tournament at Squire Creek Country Club with fellow Louisiana Tech alum Kix Brooks.

The event is held annually to help raise funds for the Louisiana Tech Athletics Club the fundraising arm of Tech Athletics.

Bradshaw was once vilified as a bad speller by an NFL linebacker with the dubious nickname of “Hollywood.”

He was labeled as a “dumb quarterback,” a tag that had a life until his early days as a professional.

