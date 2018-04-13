› Home ›
LHSAA softball playoffs brackets set
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/13/2018 - 11:37am
in
Defending state champion Cedar Creek top seed in Div. IV
T. Scott Boatright
Five Lincoln Parish prep softball teams are headed to the Louisiana High School Athletics Association playoffs with Cedar Creek leading the way with a No. 1 seeding.
The top-seeded Lady Cougars, the defending state champions, will open the Div. IV playoffs with a home game 16th-seeded St. Edmund at 6 p.m. April 20.
In Class 5A, the Ruston Lady Bearcats ar the No. 12 seed and will play host to 21st-seeded Denham Springs at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the RHS Softball Complex.
Choudrant drew a No. 3 seeding in the Class B playoff and received a first-round bye.
