› Home ›
Ruston's third annual Fashion Week brings unity
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/13/2018 - 11:31am
in
Heather Small Hawley
Fashion Week wraps up Saturday and even from someone who knows very little about fashion itself, I have to say I am impressed with the way the event brought the community together.
When I first interviewed Kelley Hogan, owner of The Fashion, about why Fashion Week was important and what she and the other participating shop owners hoped to accomplish during the event, I didn’t expect her answer.
We are taught fashion is simply about clothes and the different trends therein, but Fashion Week in Ruston was about so much more.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos