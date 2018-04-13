› Home ›
Fight for higher education
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/13/2018 - 11:29am
in
If Wednesday’s University of Louisiana System Day is any indication of the future of Louisiana higher education, we’re in good hands.
Approximately 1,200 students, faculty and alumni stormed the state Capitol yard to demand three things: a stable education budget, funding of TOPS scholarships and a better future for Louisiana.
Only steps away from the Capitol building, which holds the governor’s office and both houses of state Congress, the rally gathered groups from the nine universities represented in the state’s largest public university system.
