DART discusses importance of laws that protect women
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:38pm
Kate Sartor Hilburn
The news recently announced International Women’s Day.
I was looking through some photographs of ways women were celebrating or marking this day.
For instance, in Thane, India, survivors of acid attacks were models in a fashion show as part of a campaign to stop acid sales.
In London, messages were being projected on the Houses of Parliament — “Women Hold Up Half the Sky” was the message in the photo. In Dhaka, Bangladesh, women donned colorful masks to take part in a rally demanding safer lives for women.
