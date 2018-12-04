› Home ›
It’s that time to start planting spring veggies
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:35pm
in
Gary Stockton
Most of us have waited and wondered for some time now if we were past the cold weather and able to start planting our spring vegetable gardens. On average we have our last frost somewhere around March 28 – April 1. So at this point I feel pretty comfortable starting my spring garden. Now is the time to decide what vegetables and what varieties of those vegetables to start planting. I always like to try and plant as early as possible so that I can have the bragging rights later when I harvest a tomato sooner than my neighbors.
