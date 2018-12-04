  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Students prove higher education worth fighting for

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:30pm
Derek J. Amaya
There’s really only one word to describe Wednesday’s University of Louisiana System Day — awe-inspiring.

In front of the state Capitol and the statue of former Gov. Huey Long statue stood a sea of blue, purple, green, black and gold representing the nine universities fighting for the future of Louisiana.

Baton Rouge, typically a high-strung, stressful environment, felt festive and inspiring as young people and older generations voiced their opinions about the state government’s decisions on higher education.

