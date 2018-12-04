› Home ›
Students prove higher education worth fighting for
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:30pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
There’s really only one word to describe Wednesday’s University of Louisiana System Day — awe-inspiring.
In front of the state Capitol and the statue of former Gov. Huey Long statue stood a sea of blue, purple, green, black and gold representing the nine universities fighting for the future of Louisiana.
Baton Rouge, typically a high-strung, stressful environment, felt festive and inspiring as young people and older generations voiced their opinions about the state government’s decisions on higher education.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos