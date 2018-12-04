  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Constitutional change support growing

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:28pm
in

It appears more and support continues building calling for state lawmakers to hold a constitutional convention as a means of ending Louisiana’s near decade-long dance along the proverbial “financial cliff.”

Late last month a state House of Representatives committee approved House Bill 500. The bill calls for a limited constitutional convention in 2020 if a 27-member committee of non-legislators whose purpose is to decide by 2019 whether the convention is needed approves the idea.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share