› Home ›
Constitutional change support growing
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:28pm
in
It appears more and support continues building calling for state lawmakers to hold a constitutional convention as a means of ending Louisiana’s near decade-long dance along the proverbial “financial cliff.”
Late last month a state House of Representatives committee approved House Bill 500. The bill calls for a limited constitutional convention in 2020 if a 27-member committee of non-legislators whose purpose is to decide by 2019 whether the convention is needed approves the idea.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos