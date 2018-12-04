  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lady Bearcats’ softball team victorious at Sterlington, 6-5

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:27pm
in
Marq Mitcham, Special to the Leader
041218 RHS SB Webb.jpg
Photo by MARQ MITCHAM - Ruston High School’s Kaylee Webb, left, takes the throw as Sterlington’s Jada Smith steals second base in the third inning Wednesday.

STERLINGTON — Addi Pullen went 3-for-4 and Harlie Robinson pitched out of a seventh-inning mess as Ruston closed out the regular season with a 6-5 triumph over Sterlington on Wednesday afternoon.

It was all Ruston early.

Kaylee Webb reached on an error to start the game and Robinson followed with a bunt single. After Webb and Robinson executed the double steal, drove in the first run of the game with a single to left field. A walk to Emma Shively loaded the bases with still nobody out.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share