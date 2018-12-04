› Home ›
Techsters take win at Stephen F. Austin
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:23pm
in
Leader Sports Service
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Freshman Erin McDonald recorded her second straight strong outing in the circle and Bayli Simon and Morgan Turkoly each drove home runs to lead Louisiana Tech to a 2-1 win over Stephen F. Austin Wednesday afternoon.
Tech (24-17) won its eighth straight game, the longest winning streak since a nine-game streak during the 2015 season.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos