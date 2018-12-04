  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Three Cougars sign with college track teams

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:22pm
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Cedar Creek track and field standouts Cameron Creasy, Tripp Marcus and Josh Riggs (left to right) all signed Wednesday to compete for Louisiana schools on the collegiate level.

Cedar Creek’s boys track team has seen much success over the past three years.

And that success has paid off for three team members as they each signed scholarships Wednesday afternoon to continue their athletic careers on the collegiate level.

Javelin thrower Tripp Marcus will take his skills to LSU, fellow javelin specialist Josh Riggs will compete for Northwestern State and sprinter/hurdler Cameron Creasy is moving on Louisiana College.

That trio will join Cougar long distance runner Gabe Poulin as college track team members.
Poulin signed with Mississippi College in November.

