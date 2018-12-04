  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Area special elections scheduled to be held April 28

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:13pm
Derek J. Amaya, Heather Small Hawley

Millages on tap for Choudrant, Dubach

Choudrant and Dubach voters will take to the polls on April 28 to decide whether or not to renew two millages that generate approximately $260,550 combined over a 10-year period.

The Dubach School District No. 5 maintenance and operation millage will expire in later this year.

The Choudrant School District No. 6 maintenance and operation millage is set to expire in 2019.

