Area special elections scheduled to be held April 28
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:13pm
Derek J. Amaya, Heather Small Hawley
Millages on tap for Choudrant, Dubach
Choudrant and Dubach voters will take to the polls on April 28 to decide whether or not to renew two millages that generate approximately $260,550 combined over a 10-year period.
The Dubach School District No. 5 maintenance and operation millage will expire in later this year.
The Choudrant School District No. 6 maintenance and operation millage is set to expire in 2019.
