Group thanks community for radiothon benefit

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/11/2018 - 1:00pm
Once again area residents opened their hearts and their pocketbooks for the 37th annual St. Jude Radiothon in Ruston. Zeta Rho chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha and the children of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital wish to thank you for your generous support. Your heartfelt giving allowed pledges and donations of $73,930.63 to be sent to the hospital.

