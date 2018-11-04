› Home ›
With everybody's help, water can run uphill
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:59pm
Nancy Bergeron
Water doesn’t run uphill. Nobody knows that better right now than the Sparta Groundwater Commission.
Just when the commission was on the cusp of at least getting the Louisiana House Natural Resources Committee to hear a long-sought proposal that would have given the commission management authority over Sparta Aquifer, things dried up in a hurry.
The aquifer is the drinking water source for 16 North Louisiana parishes, including Lincoln Parish.
