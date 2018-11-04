› Home ›
Fashion Week in full swing
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:57pm
in
Models walking the runway in high fashion clothing to a live painting event, the Ruston’s third annual Fashion Week seems to have it all.
Continuing until the final celebration Saturday, businesses throughout Ruston will host fashion shows, cooking demonstrations, art exhibits and even some merchandise discounts as a part of this year’s Fashion Week.
The city-sponsored event has a two-fold purpose: showcase the wealth of creativity and diverse selection of products in Ruston’s retail community and courage people to visit shops they may not have visited before.
