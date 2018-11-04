› Home ›
NAMI Ruston serves Northeast Louisiana
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:56pm
in
Jerrilene Washington
What is NAMI Ruston? How can we serve you?
NAMI Ruston strives to improve the lives of persons who are living with a mental health issue and their families.
The organization continues to raise awareness about mental illnesses and the importance of mental wellness for all.
History
Years ago, a small group of family members organized the National Alliance on Mental Illness — Ruston, Louisiana.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos