Diamond ’Dogs downed at LSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:52pm
Strong pitching performance by Leal goes for naught in 2-0 loss
Leader Sports Service
BATON ROUGE — The No. 25 Louisiana Tech baseball team saw another strong start from junior David Leal, but No. 19 LSU registered just enough offense, while silencing the Tech bats, taking a 2-0 triumph on Tuesday evening at Alex Box/Bertman Field.
Tech (24-11) received a quality start from its midweek southpaw. Leal scattered six hits while striking out seven batters and walking none. The junior transfer has now fanned 53 batters while walking only five across a team-high 57.0 innings pitched.
