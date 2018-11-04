› Home ›
Grambling St. edged at No. 2 Arkansas
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:47pm
in
Leader Sports Service
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Grambling State University baseball team nearly pulled off an upset on Tuesday night to No. 2 Arkansas as the Tigers held a three-run lead in the eighth inning, but the Razorbacks used a four-run eighth to cap the comeback in a 7-6 victory at Dickey Stephens Park.
GSU (16-17) started strong as Marshawn Taylor singled to left and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Richard Ortiz followed with a base hit down the left field line as Taylor scored from second to give the Tigers a quick 1-0 lead.
