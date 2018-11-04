› Home ›
Lady Aggies rally back to pick up win
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:46pm
T. Scott Boatright
CHOUDRANT — Choudrant High School jumped in front before having to rally back for a 9-7 home win over Montgomery on Tuesday.
The Lady Aggies, 19-3 and ranked No. 3 in Class B, will play their regular season final tonight against Castor before playoff brackets are announced on Thursday.
Choudrant jumped out on top againts Montgomery with a four-run third inning sparked by a two-run homer from Olivia Hennen, the ninth round-tripper of the season for the junior catcher.
