LPPJ votes to table litigation issue

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:19pm
Derek J. Amaya

Citing lack of information, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury voted to table a resolution that would have entered the parish in a nationwide litigation against companies that manufacture and distribute opioids.

The vote came during the jury’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting Tuesday.

The jury was expected to vote on a resolution authorizing jury President Randy Roberson to enter into an agreement with several attorneys working on a statewide litigation to provide services related to damages sustained by the use of opioids.

