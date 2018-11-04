› Home ›
Parish administrator not seeking reappointment
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:17pm
Derek J. Amaya
Lincoln Parish Administrator Courtney Hall said he will not seek reappointment when his term expires in 2019.
Hall’s announcement came during a discussion Tuesday to determine if the parish police jury’s personnel and benefits committee would consider hiring an assistant parish administrator.
Following discussion, the committee approved the job description and decided to use the same process and scheduling recently used to hire the new parish treasurer.
