Lady Tigers take DH over Texas College
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/10/2018 - 1:03pm
Leader Sports Service
TYLER, Texas — Five times this season, the Grambling State University softball team picked up victories against Texas College, including a doubleheader sweep on Monday afternoon at Fun Forest Park.
Grambling State (10-22) won the opener, 20-14, and took the second game, 14-2 in five innings.
Game 1: GSU 20,
Texas College 14
Texas College struck first with five runs in the first and one in the second to grab a 6-0 lead. Grambling State cut the deficit to 6-4 with four runs in the third.
