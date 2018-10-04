› Home ›
Milestone for Montgomery as Tech sweeps Charlotte
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/10/2018 - 1:02pm
Leader Sports Service
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Morgan Turkoly hit two home runs and drove in seven runs to lead Louisiana Tech to an 11-2 win over Charlotte in the first game of a doubleheader sweep by the Lady Techsters Sunday afternoon at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.
Tech (23-17, 10-5 Conference USA) won the second game 9-4 to complete the three-game sweep and extend its season long winning streak to seven games. The final win of the weekend was a milestone for head coach Mark Montgomery who picked up his 500th career win on the collegiate level, the 170th during his six years in Ruston.
