  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Burrough’s Bulldogs: a super season for Tech

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:55pm
in
O. K. Davis
Davis, Buddy 2015.jpg

So you want some prime time entertainment this spring?

Look no further than J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

The entertainment is courtesy of the Louisiana Tech University baseball team.

And are they fun to watch.

Successful, too.

By the time this season is over, “Burroughs’ Bunch” might very well be one of the top story lines in the country.

Here are some reasons to get excited about these Bulldogs:

BIG BATS: As usual, the Bulldogs have a strong chorus of offensive prowess.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share