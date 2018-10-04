› Home ›
Burrough’s Bulldogs: a super season for Tech
O. K. Davis
So you want some prime time entertainment this spring?
Look no further than J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
The entertainment is courtesy of the Louisiana Tech University baseball team.
And are they fun to watch.
Successful, too.
By the time this season is over, “Burroughs’ Bunch” might very well be one of the top story lines in the country.
Here are some reasons to get excited about these Bulldogs:
BIG BATS: As usual, the Bulldogs have a strong chorus of offensive prowess.
