  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond ’Dogs play at LSU tonight

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:51pm
in
Leader Sports Service
022718 Tech Leal.jpg
Leader file photo - David Leal (2-1) is slated to start on the mound for Louisiana Tech tonight as the Diamond ’Dogs take on LSU in Baton Rouge.

The No. 25 Louisiana Tech baseball team will head south to Baton Rouge for a chance at another win over a ranked opponent, this time taking on No. 19 LSU from Alex Box Stadium at 6:30 p.m. today.

The contest between the two nationally-ranked foes will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and can be seen on the WatchESPN app.

The Bulldogs (24-10, 9-3 Conference USA) appear in the national rankings for the second-consecutive week, remaining among the top-25 of D1 Baseball’s National Poll. Tech also continues to receive votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll (36).

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share