Diamond ’Dogs play at LSU tonight
Tue, 04/10/2018
in
Leader Sports Service
The No. 25 Louisiana Tech baseball team will head south to Baton Rouge for a chance at another win over a ranked opponent, this time taking on No. 19 LSU from Alex Box Stadium at 6:30 p.m. today.
The contest between the two nationally-ranked foes will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and can be seen on the WatchESPN app.
The Bulldogs (24-10, 9-3 Conference USA) appear in the national rankings for the second-consecutive week, remaining among the top-25 of D1 Baseball’s National Poll. Tech also continues to receive votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll (36).
