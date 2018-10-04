  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech earns Military Friendly School designation

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:46pm
Leader News Service
041018 Tech.jpg

For the fifth consecutive year, Louisiana Tech University has been named a Military Friendly School, earning the 2018-19 Military Friendly designation from Victory Media.

“Veterans, active-duty members of the military, and their families share a wealth of experience in the classroom and beyond,” Louisiana Tech President Les Guice said. “Their experiences make our University rich, no matter where they are enrolled in classes. We are dedicated to honoring them and earning this special designation each year.”

