'Reinvesting law' needs corrections implemented

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/08/2018 - 1:13am
Joe Bleich
Handcuffs are meant to restrain. They are meant for the criminal.

In the world of criminal justice: defining crime, apprehending criminals, housing those accused and convicts, sentencing, and post-sentence handling of those punished, a most important person in the process can be missed — the victim of a crime. Fairly commenting on recent legislation, the victim has been overlooked.

Last year, our legislative bodies enacted comprehensive legislation labeled the “Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Package.” Reinvesting in what?

