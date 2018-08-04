› Home ›
Voting machines move needed
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/08/2018 - 1:09am
in
We all know about Louisiana’s dance along the “fiscal cliff” and that the state should be looking for ways to curb some of its spending.
But like keeping up with maintenance on a home or vehicle, proactive spending can be helpful toward preventing future problems.
It’s for that reason that the Daily Leader agrees with plans to replace the state’s decade-old bulky voting machines with sleeker, smaller equipment and increased, updated technology.
