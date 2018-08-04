› Home ›
Tech’s Boykins, G-Man Smith second-team selections
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/08/2018 - 1:06am
Louisiana Tech’s Jacobi Boykins and Grambling State’s Ivy Smith Jr. were both second-team selections on the Men’s All-Louisiana Team, announced late Saturday night by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association in a vote by the state’s basketball sports information directors and selected media members for the 2017-18 season.
A year after being a third team selection, Boykins earned second team honors as a senior after starting all 33 games while leading Tech in scoring and rebounding.
