Tech, GSU put players on All-La. women’s team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/08/2018 - 1:04am
T. Scott Boatright
Lincoln Parish had four players on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State College Women’s Team released by the LSWA on Saturday.
Louisiana Tech senior forward Alexus Malone was named to the first team, Techsters junior guard Kierra Anthony was a third team selection and teammate Taylor Stahly, a junior guard, earned honorable mention in a vote of the state’s sports information directors and media members.
Malone averaged Malone 14.6 points and 9.0 rebounds per game to lead the Lady Techsters.
