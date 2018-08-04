  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech, GSU put players on All-La. women’s team

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/08/2018 - 1:04am
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photos - Louisiana Tech’s Alexus Malone (above left) and Grambling State’s Shakyla Hill (above right) are both first-team selections on the 2018 All-Louisiana Women’s Basketball Team.

Lincoln Parish had four players on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State College Women’s Team released by the LSWA on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech senior forward Alexus Malone was named to the first team, Techsters junior guard Kierra Anthony was a third team selection and teammate Taylor Stahly, a junior guard, earned honorable mention in a vote of the state’s sports information directors and media members.

Malone averaged Malone 14.6 points and 9.0 rebounds per game to lead the Lady Techsters.

