RHS puts two on all-state slate

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/08/2018 - 12:41am
McWain Class 5A second teamer; Brown earns honorable mention
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo - Ruston High School’s Amani McWain (20) averaged 24 points for the Lady Bearcats as a senior.

The Ruston High School Bearcats and Lady Bearcats are both represented as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced its Class 5A All-State teams early this morning.

Amani McWain represents the Ruston High girls as a second-team all-state selection after averaging 24 points per game during the 2017-18 season.

The 5-8 senior has signed to play collegiately at Southern University in Baton Rouge.

For the Class 5A Boys All-State team, Ruston’s Laderric Brown earned honorable mention.

