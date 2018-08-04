› Home ›
RHS puts two on all-state slate
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/08/2018 - 12:41am
in
McWain Class 5A second teamer; Brown earns honorable mention
T. Scott Boatright
The Ruston High School Bearcats and Lady Bearcats are both represented as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced its Class 5A All-State teams early this morning.
Amani McWain represents the Ruston High girls as a second-team all-state selection after averaging 24 points per game during the 2017-18 season.
The 5-8 senior has signed to play collegiately at Southern University in Baton Rouge.
For the Class 5A Boys All-State team, Ruston’s Laderric Brown earned honorable mention.
