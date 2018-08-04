  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
12 factoids on ex-Bulldog star Bradshaw

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/08/2018 - 12:37am
O. K. Davis
With Terry Bradshaw, one can certain compile a lengthy list of what he’s achieved in a remarkable career.

But because he is well known for wearing jersey No. 12, we figured a dozen factoids would make for some interesting reading and appreciation.

1: He was never chosen to the annual Louisiana Sports Writers’ Association All-State team.

2: His full name is Terry Paxton Bradshaw; he will be 70 on Sept. 2.

3: In 19 post-season games, he completed 261 passes for 3,833 yards.

