12 factoids on ex-Bulldog star Bradshaw
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/08/2018 - 12:37am
O. K. Davis
With Terry Bradshaw, one can certain compile a lengthy list of what he’s achieved in a remarkable career.
But because he is well known for wearing jersey No. 12, we figured a dozen factoids would make for some interesting reading and appreciation.
1: He was never chosen to the annual Louisiana Sports Writers’ Association All-State team.
2: His full name is Terry Paxton Bradshaw; he will be 70 on Sept. 2.
3: In 19 post-season games, he completed 261 passes for 3,833 yards.
