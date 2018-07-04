  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters top Charlotte, 13-4

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/07/2018 - 11:08pm
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech’s Preslee Gallaway allowed four runs on six hits and four walks with five strikeouts to pick up the win for the Lady Techsters Saturday at Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Louisiana Tech used two big innings to lift it to a 13-4 win over Charlotte during cold, wet conditions Saturday evening at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.

Tech (21-17, 8-5 Conference USA) capitalized on 12 walks, including 10 by 49ers starter Haley Wiseman, as the Lady Techsters plated five runs in the second and seven more in the seventh in recording its second straight game of 13 runs.

