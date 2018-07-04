› Home ›
RCT to hold auditions for ‘The Little Mermaid’
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/07/2018 - 11:01pm
in
Leader News Service
Ruston Community Theatre announced its third annual junior musical Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Junior” directed by Steele Moegle and sponsored by Saul Zalesch and Diane Douglas.
RCT recently applied and received a Pledge 10 Grant from Jonesboro State Bank.
“This grant will cover the extensive costs of the elaborate costumes required for this production. Ruston Community Theatre thanks our generous play and costume sponsors,” said Johnathan Baines, with RCT.
Audition dates will be at 10 a.m. April 21 and 6 p.m. April 23, both at The Dixie Center for the Arts.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos