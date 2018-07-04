› Home ›
Ruston Makers Fair
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/07/2018 - 10:29pm
in
Top, attendees to the Ruston Makers Fair look at the different vendor booths offered at the event held Satuday in the packing lot of the Historic Fire Station. The fair was a part of Railroad Festival 2018. Below, Ed Wilson of Pop’s Wood Creations talking to customers about his hand-carved wood pieces. Right, Handmade baseball bats by Scott Hiers, his company named H37.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos