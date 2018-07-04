› Home ›
Slamming the door on a grand slam
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/07/2018 - 10:24pm
in
Glynn Harris
Once I caught the incurable case of gobbler fever, springtime each year couldn’t get here fast enough. After downing my first gobbler in 1992, I bagged 13 more over the next eight years, nine in Louisiana and four in Alabama. Then Ruston friend, Al Brasuell, invited me to travel with him, his sons and guests to his hunting lease near Big Wells, Texas. This would give me an opportunity to try and add the Rio Grande sub-species to my list.
FIRST RIO GRANDE GOBBLER — MARCH 26, 2000
